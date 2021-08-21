ADVERTISEMENT

The police in Lagos say they have rescued an eight-year-old from two suspected kidnappers.

Adekunle Ajisebutu, the police spokesperson, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday.

According to the police, the victim, Daniel Chukwudi, was kidnapped on July 11, following a planned abduction by a trusted neighbour and another suspect.

The arrested suspects are Desmond Ikechukwu and Egwuonwu Gift, aged 21 and 34 respectively.

Following the kidnap of the minor, the suspects allegedly reached out to the parents and demanded a N2.5 million ransom, the police said.

“The Lagos State Police Command has again arrested two male suspects, Desmond Ikechukwu Okafor (21) and Egwuonwu Gift Iyke (34) who conspired together and kidnapped an 8-year-old child, Daniel Chukwudi, on 11th July, 2021.

“The kidnap was planned and executed by the victim’s neighbour, Desmond Okechukwu Okorafor who, using his unhindered access to the family, lured the victim from his parents’ home at Aboru, Ipaja, and adopted (abducted) him to Ajangbadi area of Lagos where he was kept in custody for six days before he was rescued.

“Twenty -four hours after the evil act, the suspects reached out to the victim’s parents and demanded 2.5m Naira ransom as a condition for his release from captivity or else he would be killed,” the statement reads in part.

Mr Ajisebutu said the parents of the victim reported the incident and operatives of the State Intelligence Bureau began investigation which led to the arrest of the two suspects, and rescue of the victim.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Hakeem Odumosu, directed that the suspects should be charged to court, adding that kidnappers and other criminal elements would not be allowed to operate in the state.