The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps,(NSCDC), Kaduna State Command on Friday completed the training of its first 54 female armed squad.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 54 personnel will be deployed to protect critical national assets and ensure success of safe school programmes.

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, was the reviewing officer at the Passing Out Parade (POP), held at the parade ground of Correctional Service Staff Collage, Kaduna.

The minister was represented by Abdullahi Salihu, an Assistant Director at the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Service Board.

Me Aregbesola said that the selection of the officers was vigorous, describing them as the best.

He said the creation of NSCDC Armed Women Squad by the Commandant-General, Ahmed Audi, was to fight insurgency and protect schools, aside other responsibilities.

The minister congratulated the graduands and urged them to contribute their quota in the fight against banditry and other vices in Kaduna.

“Among the NSCDC, you are now elites; there mustn’t be doubts, compromise, bribery; you must be upright,” he said.

He thanked the Nigerian Correctional Services for allowing them to use their facilities, manpower and expertise.

NAN reports that awards were given to those who distinguished themselves during the training

(NAN)