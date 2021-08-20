ADVERTISEMENT

Adedamola, the kidnapped 25-year-old son of former national secretary of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Adewunmi Alayaki, has regained freedom after spending 24 hours with his captors.

The university graduate was kidnapped on Wednesday afternoon by six gunmen in his father’s farm in Isaga Orile community of Abeokuta North Local Government Area of Ogun State, after he was driven to a forest

The kidnappers later got in touch with the family and demanded N20 million. It was not clear whether the ransom was paid before the younger Alayaki was released on Thursday.

Abimbola Oyeyemi, the police spokesperson in the state, confirmed Mr Alayaki’s release. He was, however, silent on whether a ransom was paid.

Family sources said the kidnappers dropped him (abductee)at the Idi-Ori axis of Ibara Orile community in Abeokuta North Local Government, and phoned the parents to pick him.

The family picked him at about 10 p.m.

Mr Alayaki told PREMIUM TIMES that he was taken into a forest by his captors.

“We were walking throughout the night till day. They released me with the grace of God because they were ‘charging’ and fully armed.

“On Thursday night they called my family about their readiness to release me and thereafter took me to Idi-Ori, a road that links Ibara Orile where they dropped me and contacted my family to come and pick me before they drove off.”