The family of the late human rights lawyer, Gani Fawehinmi, has disclosed that Mohammed, the eldest son of the legal icon, died from COVID-19 related complications.

The late Mohammed died on August 11, after a brief illness.

He was 52.

Saheed Fawehinmi, the second child of the family, made this known while addressing journalists at their residence in Lagos.

“As stated during the previous press conference, the family could not immediately disclose the cause of our brother’s death because we wanted the information to be based on factual medical details especially as may be contained in the death certificate,” he said.

“Today, however, we are in a position to inform you that our dear brother died from COVID-19 related complications.

He said his late brother had an underlying ailment. He was on a “wheelchair for 19 years, being immobile on a wheelchair led to weight gain,” he said.

Mr Fawehinmi implored Nigerians to adhere to the COVID-19 protocols and take the vaccines while stating that his brother may have survived if he had taken the jab.

He said Mr Mohammed would be buried on August 27 at the late Gani Fawehinmi’s compound in Ondo State a brief funeral service.

He said the service of songs and the night of tributes for their late brother would hold on Wednesday at the Archbishop Vining Cathedral in Ikeja from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

“The two events will be divided into two halves. The night of tributes will enable friends, associates, partners, comrades, human rights activists, pro-democracy, trade union and socialist groups to pay their tribute,” he said.

“We welcome those who will like to identify with us during these ceremonies but in view of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic we would ideally appreciate if the crowd is limited.

The family urged the government to enlighten the public of the disease so that many more Nigerians, “especially those whose immune system could easily be compromised because of underlying illnesses, can take the safety measures.”

They also called on the government across all levels to invest more in the healthcare system and put an end to the ongoing strike by members of the National Association of Resident Doctors.