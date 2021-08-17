ADVERTISEMENT

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have drawn seven-time Nations Cup champions, Egypt, in Group D of the 2021 Nations Cup tournament scheduled for Cameroon from January 9, 2022.

The other countries in Group D are Sudan and Guinea-Bissau.

Hosts Cameroon is in Group A with Burkina-Faso, Ethiopia, and Cape Verde. The opening match will be between the indomitable Lions and the Stallions of Burkina Faso.

More to come…