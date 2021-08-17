Two university students heading to the airport in Lagos to board a flight back to school last weekend were harassed and extorted by police officers, the parent of one of them has said.

Evelyn Okonkwo, the mother of Michael Ekene, said the vehicle conveying her 20-year-old son and his colleague, Udochukwu Maduforo, to the airport was stopped by a team of police officers in front of Golden Tulip Hotel on Airport Road at about 11 a.m. on Saturday.

Both men are students of Alex Ekwueme Federal University Ndufu-Alike Ikwo in Ebonyi State.

Mrs Okonkwo said her son called her to inform her that they had been stopped by police officers and were being held at the airport road.

“They stopped them for no reason, searched, and could not find anything on them. I told my son to wait that I will to meet them at the location.

“Before I could get to the place, he called again that the officers have allowed them to go after collecting N40,000 from the two of them.

“They could not trace any of their names, they are small children, 20 years old. They (the officers) collected N40, 000 from them before I got there and they missed their flight.”

Mrs Okonkwo said the students were supposed to board a 12:40 p.m. Air Peace flight to Owerri.

“They had to return home and paid extra money for missing their flight,” she said.

Petition to police

According to a petition by the Rule of Law and Accountability Advocacy Centre (RULAAC), the act of the police officers is not just an act of corruption, but “an unconscionable act of wickedness that must not be swept under the carpet.”

The petition was addressed to Abubakar Umar, the Commissioner of Police, Airport Police Command, Ikeja, Lagos.

Okechukwu Nwanguma, the executive director of RULAAC, said when his attention was drawn to the matter, he requested to speak to the students where they were delayed by the officers only to find out they had been extorted.

“The police officers searched the boys and despite not finding anything incriminating with them, and despite their explanation that they are students heading to the airport to catch a flight back to their school in Ebonyi State, and their plea to not let them miss their flights, the police officers refused to let them go, ” Mr Nwanguma said.

The petition stated that the police officers searched the students’ bags and didn’t find anything incriminating, and despite being showed their school ID cards, they didn’t believe them.

Mr Nwanguma added that the students explained that the police harassed them, extorted and delayed them.

“This incident is shocking for two reasons,” Mr Nwanguma noted in his petition.

“That police officers trained and paid to serve and protect citizens could descend to holding students – young people who could be their children – to ransom and ignored their explanations that they are students going back to school and their plea to let them go – since they were not found with anything incriminating – so that they would not miss their flights.

“They robbed them of their money and made them miss their flight.

“That in spite the current raging issue of police corruption and abuse of power which has again put Nigeria in the spotlight of international opprobrium, these officers could not be deterred or persuaded to minimise their greed for money acquired through extortion, ” RULAAC wrote.

The group urged the police commissioner to identify the officers and ensure that they refund the money extorted from the students, and refund the total cost of their tickets.

They also demanded a refund by the police of N226,400 being the cost of the two flight tickets, the N80,000 incurred for missing the initial flight, and the N40,000 allegedly extorted by the police officers.

RULAAC also urged the police boss to set up disciplinary actions against the officers for their unprofessional conduct, which contravenes police standards.

PREMIUM TIMES contacted the police spokesperson, Adekunle Ajisebutu, on Sunday and he said he was not aware of the incident. Although he promised to find out what happened, he did not respond as of the time of filing this report Tuesday evening.

Mrs Okonkwo said she wants justice for the “oppressed students.”

“The money my children are meant to use for upkeep, they collected it from them for doing nothing. Please, I need justice.”