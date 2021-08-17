ADVERTISEMENT

Facebook said Tuesday it will not lift a ban on content that promotes the Taliban after the group took control of Afghanistan.

The platform considers the Taliban to be a terrorist organisation.

Facebook said it has a dedicated team of content moderators that is monitoring and removing posts, images, videos and other contents that promote the Taliban, BBC reports.

“The Taliban is sanctioned as a terrorist organization under US law and we have banned them from our services under our Dangerous Organisation policies. This means we remove accounts maintained by or on behalf of the Taliban and prohibit praise, support, and representation of them,” a Facebook spokesperson told the BBC

The Taliban has been banned from Facebook for several years, the spokesperson said.

For years, the Taliban has used social media to spread its messages. Its takeover of Afghanistan on Sunday raises fresh challenges for technology firms on how to deal with content related to the group.

Afghanistan fell to the militants over the weekend when it seized the capital, Kabul, after two decades.

The militants entered the city and took over the presidential palace, forcing embattled President Ashraf Ghani to join fellow citizens and foreigners to flee the country.

The United Nations has called for assistance due to heightened tension in Kabul while the President of the United States, Joe Biden, said he “squarely stands” by his administration’s decision to pull out of Afghanistan.