The Chairman of DAAR Communications, owners of AIT, Raymond Dokpesi, has refuted reports linking him to a plan to contest the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chairmanship position.

Mr Dokpesi refuted the reports in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

The incumbent national chairman, Uche Secondus, has been under pressure to vacate the position even though his tenure ends in December.

Last week, a truce was reached by the main opposition party over the convention, which was moved to October, from the initial planned December.

Mr Dokpesi’s name and other PDP chieftains from the South have been linked to the seat as possible replacements for Mr Secondus.

The chairman was one of the contenders for the position in 2017 but lost to the incumbent.

He got 66 votes in the election.

Mr Dokpesi, in the statement, said he had no interest in running for the position of national chairman “or any other one, come October”.

“My attention has been drawn to various media reports linking me to having an interest in contesting for the position of National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) scheduled to hold October 2021,” he said.

“The reports have been widely published In a number of national dailies and circulated in both online and hard copy editions.

“I wish to categorically state that I have no interest whatsoever in the position of national Chairman of the PDP or any other national office of the party.

‘While remaining a committed party man, I cannot and will not risk a dent on my integrity, having earlier made my stance clear.

“Members of the public are advised to disregard the report as untrue.”