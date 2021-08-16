ADVERTISEMENT

The General Overseer of the United Apostolic Church of Christ (UACC) worldwide, James Bayo-Owoyemi, has described same-sex marriage as satanic and inhuman and that God did not make mistake in creating male and female at creation.

Mr Bayo-Owoyemi spoke during a press conference Sunday to mark the end of the church’s 56th supreme executive council meeting, at its headquarters in Lagos.

The meeting is the highest decision-making arm of the body; where policy decisions are taken, reviewed, and executed for common good.

Mr Bayo-Owoyemi, while reviewing some universal issues that affected the Christ-like life of Christians; said that same-sex union would bring an end to mankind on earth.

“It is an aberration for a man to take another man instead of a woman into the sacred union of marriage, for such will halt human propagation in the society.

“As Africans, such is satanic and negates the purpose of God for man; therefore should be rejected out rightly,” he said.

Nigeria promulgated the Same-sex Prohibition Act in 2014, with the law criminalising same-sex relationships and marriage. Convicts could face up to 14 years in prison. Since the law came into effect, members of the gay community have been routinely targeted for abuses.

Mr Bayo-Owoyemi tasked the people to subject any western culture creeping into the African society to proper scrutiny before adopting it.

He commended the ninth National Assembly for discarding the bill that seeks to promulgate same-sex marriage into the Nigerian system.

He stressed that God’s word and culture of man as stipulated in the scriptures should be a guide to man and not figments of other’s imaginations.

He called on everyone to ensure that such immorality akin to the practice in Sodom and Gomorrah before it was destroyed by God should be stopped, saying that such could spell doom for humanity if allowed.

He charged gospel preachers in Africa to form missions that would take the good news back to the west undiluted in order to rescue them from their derailed state.

