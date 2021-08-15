ADVERTISEMENT

The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) under The Everlasting Arm Parish has empowered its teenagers through trainings on career advancement.

The 2021 teens conference themed ‘A brave new world: who dares, wins’ held in the Abuja Parish on Saturday.

The career event was organised to teach teenagers the need to take responsibility for their future.

Speaking at the event, one of the panelists, Omowale David Ashiru, group managing director, (Nigeria), New Globe Education, noted that the conference was organised to answer teenagers’ questions on their career journey and as it related to current reality.

“There’s a lot of pressure and when teenagers gather they ask questions on what they want to be. I want to let them know where they should feel pressured and where they shouldn’t, when to think about the future and the way the world is changing,” she said.

Another panelist,Chairman, Talent City, Iyinoluwa Aboyeji advised young persons to shun get- rich-quick syndrome because the benefits are temporal.

“What I keep telling young people is that the easy way is not that easy and the reality is that you really have to have a mindset of what you can do for the world rather than what the world can do for you,” Mr Aboyeji said.

“That completely changes the approach of a number of these situations because it is not about being rich but about making a difference and in the process of offering value you might have an opportunity at wealth.”

Mr Aboyeji also admonished parents to allow their children “work on their purpose as God has defined for them”.

Also speaking at the event, Co-founder and Chief Growth Officer of Max.ng, Chinedu Azodoh taught the teenagers to leverage fear for success through research, preparations and execution.

A participant, Adia Ekpeyong, said she learnt the importance for teenagers to work hard to achieve their career goals.

“If you work hard to achieve your dream, you will become a leader and be successful. I want other children to learn how to be a success and be first in everything they do,” Mr Ekpeyong said.

Gospel John, another participant, said the conference will impact his future career as an architect.

“We learnt that if there is light, we can be brave enough to achieve anything. Also things that seem impossible, are possible if we can achieve it,” he said.