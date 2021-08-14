ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency has predicted that thunderstorms might be seen in parts of Taraba, Kebbi, Zamfara, Bauchi, Kano, Yobe and Kaduna states in the morning hours of Sunday.

Later into the day, the agency said, same weather is expected over parts of Borno, Yobe, Jigawa, Bauchi, Zamfara, Taraba, Adamawa, Sokoto, Kano, Katsina, and Kaduna States.

In the North Central region of the country, the weather outlook released by NiMet suggested that there would be cloudy skies “with chances of light rains over parts of Kogi, Niger, Nasarawa, Benue and the Federal Capital Territory during the morning hours.”

Isolated rains could fall later on Sunday in the Federal Capital Territory, Plateau, Kwara, Benue and Niger states.

Over the inland and coastal cities of the south, the agency said cloudy skies are anticipated with the possibility of rains over parts of Rivers, Cross River and Akwa Ibom state during the morning hours.

From noon, the parts of Edo, Imo, Oyo, Ondo, Abia, Anambra, Enugu, Rivers, Cross River, Bayelsa, Lagos and Akwa Ibom States are likely to experience rains, NiMet’s directive read.

Monday’s weather over parts of Kebbi, Sokoto, Zamfara, Jigawa, Bauchi, Taraba, Adamawa, Katsina, and Yobe States in the morning hours would be thunderstorm.

“Later in the day, thunderstorms are expected over parts of Bauchi, Borno, Katsina, Yobe, Jigawa, Kano, Kaduna, Adamawa, Gombe and Taraba State. Cloudy skies with rains are anticipated over parts of Kwara, Plateau and the Federal Capital Territory in the morning hours,” NiMet said.

“Later in the day, rains are expected over parts of Plateau, Niger, Kogi, Benue and the Federal Capital Territory. Cloudy skies are expected over the Inland and the Coastal cities of the South with chances of rain over parts of Ogun, Osun, Ondo, Imo, Delta, Cross River and Lagos state during the morning hours. Rains are anticipated over parts of Enugu, Imo, Abia, Rivers, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Delta, Bayelsa and Lagos State during the afternoon and evening hours.”

The cloudy skies are expected to extend into the next day over the northern region in the morning hours with chances of thunderstorms over parts of Borno, Zamfara, Kebbi, Jigawa and Sokoto States.

“Further into the day, thunderstorms are expected over parts of Bauchi, Zamfara, Katsina, Yobe, Jigawa, Borno, Sokoto, Kaduna, Kano, Kebbi, Adamawa, Taraba and Gombe state.

“Rains are anticipated over parts of Kwara, Niger, Nasarawa, Kogi, Benue and the Federal Capital Territory in the morning hours. Later in the day, there are prospects of rains over parts of Plateau, Niger and the Federal Capital Territory.

“Rains are anticipated over parts of Lagos, Cross River and Delta state in the morning hours. There are prospects of rains over parts of Anambra, Imo, Osun, Ondo, Edo, Lagos, Rivers, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, and Delta State during the afternoon and evening hours,” NiMet said.