The American University of Nigeria (AUN) has extolled the virtues of the late administrator and pioneer chairman of its board of trustees (BOT), Ahmed Joda, whose death was announced on Friday at the age of 91.

In a statement issued by the university and signed by its incumbent BOT chairman, Ben Obi, a copy of which was shared with PREMIUM TIMES, on Saturday by executive director, communications, Daniel Okereke, the institution credited the deceased for “setting the stage for the transformations and successes recorded at the American University of Nigeria.”

According to Mr Obi, a former senator, the late Mr Joda was an accomplished elder statesman, a journalist of repute and a seasoned administrator, whose contributions to public service and governance in Nigeria were worthy of emulation.

The statement reads in part; “His track record in public service remains unparalleled. His patriotic posture in the service of his fatherland is not only legendary but a virtue all public service holders should emulate.”

Mr Obi added that the deceased would be sorely missed, saying; “We have lost one of the finest statesmen of our time, a complete administrator and a role model to those of us who admire decency and decorum in public service.

“May God almighty grant his soul eternal rest, and give his immediate family the needed fortitude to bear his regrettable demise.”

He also commiserated the Adamawa State government and all individuals and organisations who shared one or two things with Mr Joda.