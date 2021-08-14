The Acting Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ibadan (UI), Adebola Ekanola, and the Bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Matthew Kukah, were among some notable Nigerian scholars who were on Thursday honoured as fellows of the Nigerian Academy of Letters (NAL).

A statement issued by the UI’s director of public communication, Olatunji Oladejo, noted that the event was held at the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka.

Mr Oladejo, who quoted the Academy’s secretary, Ayo Kehinde, a professor, added that the honourees’ admission into the Academy’s college of fellows was part of the activities marking the combined 22nd and 23rd convocation and investiture ceremony.

According to the statement, the Academy said the awardees were rewarded “based on their outstanding contributions to scholarship and extension of the frontiers of knowledge in their various subjects of the humanities.”

In his address at the investiture, the outgoing President of the Academy, Francis Egbokhare, said Mr Ekanola’s position was not the basis of his conferment as a fellow of the Academy but based on his contributions to knowledge.

“We don’t reward people because of administrative positions. We need to state it clearly,” Mr Egbokare said.

About Ekanola, Kukah

Born on December 2, 1969, Mr Ekanola, a professor of Philosophy with research works focusing on the areas of ethics, social and political philosophy, has special interest in issues of peace and social development in Africa.

A former deputy vice-chancellor, Mr Ekanola was appointed the acting UI vice-chancellor on November 30, 2020, following the unending crisis that trailed the selection process of a substantive vice-chancellor to take over from the then outgoing helmsman, Idowu Olayinka.

He is also the national coordinator of the Network of Directors of Internationalisation in Nigerian Universities (NODINU).

On his part, the fiery preacher, Mr Kukah, a holder of PhD certificate from the University of London’s School of Oriental and African Studies, also studied Philosophy and Theology at the St. Augustine Major Seminary, Jos, Plateau State.

Ordained as a Catholic Priest in 1976, Mr Kukah has been very vocal about issues of human rights and national development, and has contributed significantly to the body of knowledge in Theology in particular.

He also obtained a Diploma certificate in Religious Studies from the University of Ibadan and received a Bachelor of Divinity from the Urban University, Rome in 1976. This was followed by a Master’s degree in Peace Studies from the University of Bradford, United Kingdom.

Other fellows

Other scholars who were inducted at the convocation include a writer and humanist, Ahmed Yerima; Frank Dukor, Olayemi Akinwumi, Lateef Ayeleru, Abayomi Akinyeye, among other professors.

Meanwhile, a Nigerian poet and critic of imperialism and religion, Tanure Ojaide, was elected as an Overseas Fellow of the Academy at the convocation.

About NAL

The Nigerian Academy of Letters is a body of scholars in the fields of arts and literature in Nigeria.

Like its counterparts in fields of science, engineering, and medicine, among others, NAL is peopled by men and women who have made significant contributions to the body of knowledge and research in literature and arts in general.

According to its management, it is an autonomous, scholarly and non-political institution that is dedicated to the advancement of scholarship and public interest in the humanities in Nigeria, in particular, and the world as a whole.

The body’s fellowship is, according to Mr Kehinde, a professor, conferred on prominent scholars who have contributed significantly to “humanistic scholarship.”

He said; “The Fellows of the Nigerian Academy of Letters are a group of distinguished scholars of the humanities, nominated and selected in recognition of their outstanding contributions to the humanistic scholarship.

“The new Fellows have been elected following a robust review process; they have been recognised for the excellence of their research outputs and highly accomplished in their fields.”