A student of the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA), Daniel Adeniyi, has emerged the winner of the 2021 edition of the Committee of Deans of Engineering and Technology of Nigerian Universities’ (CODET) National Engineering Project Competition.

Mr Adeniyi, a 200-level student of engineering, outclassed contestants from other universities across the country to emerge first.

A statement made available to PREMIUM TIMES on Friday by the university’s spokesman, Adegbenro Adebanjo, noted that Mr Adeniyi was announced as the winner at the grand finale of the individual category of the competition held in Abuja on August 7, 2021.

Mr Adeniyi was said to be closely followed by Josiah Ati of the Federal University, Oye Ekiti, who emerged second while Blessing Olowoeye of Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka, Anambra State, came third.

Entries

According to the statement, Mr Adeniyi presented a mobile and multipurpose automated payment machine incorporating APP which he christened CURRENCY.

He said the app can be deployed as payment solutions in varieties of ways.

The statement reads in part: “He took the judges through the application of the payment APP and how it can be used to improve cashless and contactless transactions on campuses and other settings.

“The judges judged his entry the best for its innovation and relevance to solving real life societal problems.

“Before his feat in Abuja, Mr Adeniyi was said to have earlier taken first position at the South-west zonal competition held in FUTA on June 30.

Accolades

Receiving Mr Adeniyi, the vice-chancellor of FUTA, Joseph Fuwape, and the registrar, Richard Arifalo, had reportedly congratulated him “for demonstrating and maintaining the excellence and technological innovation FUTA has become renowned for at all levels.”

Mr Fuwape said the university would support the winner to further improve on the innovative idea that won him the prestigious award.

He advised Mr Adeniyi to face his studies squarely, avoid distractions and continue on the path of academic and innovative excellence.

Mr Fuwape said the university has all it takes in terms of training and capacity development for the willing and determined mind.

He urged staff and students alike not to relent in winning laurels for the institution.

Appreciation

Expressing his gratitude, Mr Adeniyi thanked the university for supporting him and commended, in particular, the dean of the institution’s school of engineering and engineering technology, Kayode Oke, a professor.

Mr Adeniyi said the dean facilitated his trip to Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, for the competition.

He said he got tremendous support from his parents and coursemates while developing the APP.

Mr Adeniyi, who is currently on the dean’s list for his remarkable academic exploits, said he would like to see the innovation, CURRENCY, become a dominant APP being run as a contactless payment option within and outside the campus.