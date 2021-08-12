ADVERTISEMENT

The Board of CLEEN Foundation has appointed an Acting Executive Director, Ruth Olofin, who will be taking over from the outgoing Executive Director, Benson Olugbuo, on September 1, this year.

This follows the decision of Mr Olugbuo to resign from CLEEN Foundation to take up an appointment with an Abuja based international NGO as a Country Director, which will take effect by the end of August, this year.

The Board is satisfied that during his two three-year tenures as the Executive Director of CLEEN Foundation, Mr Olugbuo, sustained the culture of hard work, motivated staff and initiated measures towards maintaining CLEEN Foundation as a leading NGO on security and safety and influencing police reform in Nigeria.

The Board thanks Mr Olugbuo for his services to CLEEN Foundation and prays for his success as Country Director.

The new Acting Executive Director, Ruth Olofin, has been part of the CLEEN Foundation Management Team and was the Manager in charge of programmes.

Signed

Prof. Etannibi Alemika

On behalf of the Trustees and the Board of Directors, CLEEN Foundation

August 11, 2021