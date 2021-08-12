The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) on Thursday announced the postponement of the Lagos-Kano train service earlier scheduled to resume on August 13 due to a damaged rail track.
Fidet Okhiria, Managing Director, NRC, said this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Thursday.
He said the damage to the rail track was caused by a downpour around Power Line, Oshogbo, Osun, during the week.
The statement said a team of experts from NRC had mobilised to the site and was working round the clock to restore the damaged track.
It added that a new date for resumption of the Lagos-Kano train service would be announced soon.
The statement said the management of NRC regretted the inconvenience the postponement would cause for passengers and customers alike.
(NAN)
