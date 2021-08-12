The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has said it has arrested a mother, her son, and others for internet fraud-related offences in Kaduna, Kaduna State.

EFCC’s spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren listed the suspects in a statement on Wednesday to be: Lucky Ebhogie, Magaret Sylvester, Richman Kas Godwin, Israel Justin and Precious Iwuji.

He stated that the suspects were arrested on August 5, in the Sabo area of Kaduna, Kaduna State, following intelligence on their alleged involvement in internet-related fraud activities.

According to the commission, preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects are mostly involved in impersonation and romance scam; faking the identities of United States military personnel on foreign missions to deceive their victims.

The commission said one of the suspects, Lucky Ebhogie, allegedly recruited his mother into the scam by using her account to launder suspected proceeds of crime. He was said to have on July 30, 2021, purchased a Mercedes Benz GLK car for N7 million through the mother’s bank account.

Read EFCC’s full statement below:

EFCC Press Release

EFCC Arrests Son, Mother, Others for Internet Fraud in Kaduna

Another suspect, Precious Iwuji was discovered to have sold her photographs and Facebook account to internet fraudsters, which they used to ensnare their victims.

The suspects will soon be charged to court.

Wilson Uwujaren

Head, Media & Publicity

11 August, 2021