A group in the Kwara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), which recently left the party to form the Kwara Third Force, has joined the Young Progressives Party (YPP).

A reception was held for the group by the YPP in Ilorin on Wednesday.

At the event, the coordinator of Kwara Third Force and former Kwara Central senatorial district chairman of the APC, Abdulfatah Abdulrahman, urged political stakeholders and youth in the state to join the group to build a formidable platform.

Giving reason for the defection, Mr Abdulrahman said, “the undemocratic way the APC’s ward congresses were recently conducted was a clear indication of an imminent collapse of the party in Kwara State.”

He accused the APC in Kwara of inability to demonstrate fairness, equity and provision of a level playing field for its members, saying it excluded members across the state from participating during the membership registration and revalidation exercise.

“The above developments have given cause for our collective decision to look for an alternative, viable political platform where every individual can participate fully in our state’s democracy.

“We have reached out to all the existing registered political parties in Nigeria. Not only that, we equally scrutinised each party to ascertain their suitability in consonance with the hopes and aspirations of citizens of Kwara State.

“The political party we have chosen is a party that assures equal participation for all men and women, young and old, rich and poor.

“It is a party that ensures that the rule of law, equity, justice and fair play are its central ethos.

“Most importantly, it is the only party that has had the foresight to realise that Nigeria’s teeming young population, which is in the majority, are frustrated and have a burning desire to be heard. Nigeria’s youth also need a platform that will nurture them, and groom them for meaningful participation in politics and governance.

“On the strength of this, I am pleased to announce that it is the collective decision of all members of Kwara Third Force, to join the YOUNG PROGRESSIVES PARTY (YPP)!”.

Welcoming the people to the party, the state chairman of the YPP, Charles Folayan, described their entrance into YPP as “evidence that they have seen the light ahead and have decided to join the true progressives party to fix Nigeria and Kwara state in particular.

“YPP was formed to provide a veritable platform for all Nigerians irrespective of age, tribe and religion to serve Nigeria and Nigerians for better live.

“The party was also formed to put an end to recycling of incompetent people in power through our party’s agenda, THE BALLOT REVOLUTION and enthrone service-oriented patriots for national development. If we can Fix Politics; we can fix Nigeria,” Mr Folayan said.