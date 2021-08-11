A Lagos Division of the Federal High Court on Wednesday granted the bail application of Joshua Kayode, who allegedly defrauded 170 people of ₦10.8 billion under a fake investment scheme.

Justice Nicholas Oweibo admitted Mr Kayode, 22, to bail in the sum of ₦2 billion.

The application was granted sequel to a motion filed and argued by Emeka Okpoko, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, and counsel to the defendant.

The judge ordered that the defendant and two sureties must deposit two passport photographs with the Court’s Registrar; the defendant must deposit his international passport with the registrar, and the two sureties must be property owners within the court’s jurisdiction, who must depose to an affidavit of means.

Mr Oweibo adjourned the trial till November 10. He ordered that all the bail terms must be verified by the prosecution and that the defendant be remanded in prison till the perfection of the bail terms.

The arraignment

The defendant and his company, Quintessential Investment Company Limited, were arraigned on August 5, by the Force Criminal Investigation Department (ForceCID) Annex, Alagbon-Ikoyi, Lagos, on 170 count charges bordering on conspiracy and obtaining by false pretence.

The prosecutor, Tijjani Williams, during the arraignment, told the court that the defendant and others now at large, committed the offences between July 2020 and March 2021.

Mr Williams told the court that the defendant defrauded the victims under the pretence of false multiple returns on investment.

He told the court that the offences committed by the defendant are contrary to and punishable under section 8(a) and 1(1) (a) (c) of the Advance Fee Fraud and other Fraud Related Offences Act 2006.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Following his not guilty plea, the prosecutor urged the court to remand him in the custody of Nigerian Correctional Services (NCoS), pending when his bail application would be heard and determined.

Counsel to the defendant, Mr Okpoku, did not oppose the prosecutor’s remand application, but asked the court for a short date to enable him file the bail application.

Consequently, the judge adjourned the matter till August 11, for hearing and determination of the defendant’s bail application.

See some of the charges below:

Count 1: That you Joshua Adeyinka Kayode ‘M’, Quintessential Investiment Company Limited and others now large between July, 2020 — March 2021 at Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, did conspire among yourselves to commit felony to wit: Obtaining Money by False Pretence and thereby committed an offence punishable under section 8(a) of the Advance Fee Fraud and other Fraud Related Offences Act 2006.

Count 2: That you Joshua Adeyinka Kayode ‘M’, Quintessential Investiment Company Limited and others now large between July, 2020-March 2021 at Lagos,, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, did with intent to defraud, fraudulently obtained the sum of One Billion and Eight Million Naira (N1, 800, 000,000.00) from one Oladapo Abiola ‘m’ (Voltal Golbal Capital Investment Company) under the pretence of investing same a representation you knew to be false and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 1(1) (a) (c) of the Advance Fee Fraud and other Fraud Related Offences Act 2006.

Count 3: That you Joshua Adeyinka Kayode ‘M’, Quintessential Investiment Company Limited and others now large between July, 2020-March 2021 at Lagos,, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, did with intent to defraud, fraudulently obtained the sum of Seventy Million Naira (N70, 000, 000. 00) from one Akande Solomon Odafe ‘m’ under the pretence of investing same a representation you knew to be false and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 1(1) (a) (c) of the Advance Fee Fraud and other Fraud Related Offences Act 2006.

Count 4: That you Joshua Adeyinka Kayode ‘M’, Quintessential Investiment Company Limited and others now large between July, 2020 – March 2021 at Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, did with intent to, fraudulently obtained the sum of Thirty Million Naira (N30,000,000.00) from one Umara Ibrahim Adubi ‘m* under the pretence of investing same a representation you knew to be false and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 1(1) (a) (c) of the Advance Fee Fraud and other Fraud Related Offences Act 2006.

Count 5: That you Joshua Adeyinka Kayode ‘M’, Quintessential Investiment Company Limited and others now large between July, 2020—March 2021 at Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, did with intent to detraud, fraudulently obtained the sum of Four Hundred and Ninety One Million Naira (N491,000,000.00) from one Olarinde Tolulope ‘f under the pretence of investing same a representation you knew to be false and thereby committed an offence contrary to section I(1) (a) (c) of the Advance Fee Fraud and other Fraud Related Offences Act 2006.

Count 6: That you Joshua Adeyinka Kayode ‘M’, Quintessential Investiment Company Limited and others now large between July, 2020—March 2021 at Lagos.. within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court. did with intent to defraud, fraudulently obtained the sum of Eleven Million Naira (N11,000,000.00) from one Uchechukwu gbunonu ‘m’ under the pretence of investing same a representation you knew to be false and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 1(1) (a) (c) of the Advance Fee Fraud and other Fraud Related Offences Act 2006.

Count 7: That you Joshua Adeyinka Kayode ‘M’, Quintessential Investiment Company Limited and others now large between July, 2020—March 2021 at Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, did with intent to defraud, fraudulently obtained the sum of Four Million Naira (N4,000,000.00) from one Daniel Eshiet ‘m’ under the pretence of investing same a representation you knew to be false and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 1(1) (a) (c) of the Advance Fee Fraud and other Fraud Related Offences Act 2006.

Count 8: That you Joshua Adeyinka Kayode ‘M’, Quintessential Investiment Company Limited and others now large between July 2020-March 2021, at Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court. did with intent to defraud, fraudulently obtained the sum of Seven Million Naira (N7,000,000.00) from one Ifabiyi Tobi Emmanuel ‘m’ under the pretence of investing same a representation you knew to be false and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 1(1) (a) (c) of the Advance Fee Fraud and other Fraud Related Offences Act 2006.

Count 164: That you Joshua Adeyinka Kayode ‘M’, Quintessential Investiment Company Limited and others now large between July, 2020-March 2021 at Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, did with intent to detraud, fraudulently obtained the sum of One Hundred and Thirty Four Million, Five Hundred and Seventy Six Thousand Naira (N134, 576, 000.00) from one Nnamdi Emmanuel ‘m’under the pretence of investing same a representation you knew to be false and thereby committed an offence contrary to section I(1) (a) (c) of the Advance Fee Fraud and other Fraud Related Offences Act 2006.

Count 167: That you Joshua Adeyinka Kayode ‘M’, Quintessential Investiment Company Limited and others now large between July, 2020-March 2021 at Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, did with intent to defraud, fraudulently obtained the sum of Six Million, Seven Hundred and Twenty Six Thousand, Five Hundred and Sixty Two Naira (N6, 726, 562.00) from one Onyiga Damilola ‘f under the pretence of investing same a representation you knew to be false and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 1(1) (a) (c) of the Advance Fee Fraud and other Fraud Related Offences Act 2006.

Count 168: That you Joshua Adeyinka Kayode ‘M’, Quintessential Investiment Company Limited and others now large between July, 2020-March 2021 at Lagos,, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, did with intent to defraud, fraudulently obtained the sum of Five Hundred Thousand Naira (N500, 000.00) from one Okwuazu Anwulika ‘m’under the pretence of investing same a representation you knew to be false and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 1(1) (a) (c) of the Advance Fee Fraud and other Fraud Related Offences Act 200.

Count 169: That youJoshua Adeyinka Kayode ‘M’, Quintessential Investiment Company Limited and others now large between July, 2020-March 2021 at Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, did with intent to defraud, fraudulently obtained the sum of One Million Naira (N1,000,000.00) from one Florence Adebayo ‘f under the pretence of investing same a representation you knew to be false and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 1(1) (a) (c) of the Advance Fee Fraud and other Fraud Related Offences Act 2006.

Count 170: That you Joshua Adeyinka Kayode ‘M’, Quintessential Investiment Company Limited and others now large between July, 2020-March 2021 at Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, did with intent to defraud, fraudulently obtained the sum of Four Hundred and Thirty Thousand Naira (N430,000.00) from one Esther Eshiet ‘f under the pretence of investing same a representation you knew to be false and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 1(1) (a) (c) of the Advance Fee Fraud and other Fraud Related Offences Act 2006.