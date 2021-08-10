ADVERTISEMENT

The Katsina State House of Assembly has directed its Clerk to write the state government seeking the disbandment of border drill in the state.

This was sequel to a motion moved by the member representing Jibia constituency, Mustafa Yusuf.

It followed an auto accident involving Customs officers that led to the death of several people in Jibia Monday morning.

The lawmaker lamented that Customs officers, especially those in the border drill team, overspeed in towns with impunity.

Border drill is a joint task team of officers of Nigeria Customs Service, State Security Service, Police and Immigration Service supervised by the Office of the National Security Adviser.

The House unanimously condemned the activities of officers in the border drill which resulted in the death of the people.

The House also resolved to write an official letter to the National Assembly to protest the activities of the officers on the border drill team.