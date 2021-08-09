ADVERTISEMENT

The Yobe State Government has asked the federal government to reimburse the N20 billion it spent on federal roads in the state.

The Secretary to the State Government, Baba Wali, disclosed this to journalists in Nguru when the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, visited the state for inspection and evaluation of federal projects.

According to Mr Wali, Yobe, under the former governor, Ibrahim Gaidam, spent the money constructing four federal road projects in the state.

He named the roads as Nguru-Machina road, Damaturu-Buni/Magza border road, Gashua Yusufari and Kaliyari-Bayamari-Geidam.

Also speaking, Mr Fashola said the federal government was evaluating all federal roads constructed by state governments, with a view to reimbursing them on the expenditure.

The minister said the first batch of reimbursement had been done to some states, adding that, Yobe and Kebbi fall in the next batch.

He commended the Minister of State for Works and Housing, Abubakar Aliyu, who is from Yobe.

During the visit, Mr Fashola inspected the Nguru-Machina road, Kaliyari-Geidam road and others.