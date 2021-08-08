ADVERTISEMENT

A Nigerian broadcaster, Ifedayo Olarinde, popularly called Daddy Freeze, has explained why he ‘dined’ with alleged internet fraudster, Ramon Abass, also known as Hushpuppi.

The controversial broadcaster, who recently said he is ready to defend himself should the FBI invite him for questioning concerning his relationship with Hushpuppi, has once again defended his infamous visit to the alleged internet fraudster’s home in Dubai in 2019.

During an Instagram live video on Saturday which he titled “quick question and answer session,” Daddy Freeze said, “The church abandoned me in my difficult situation.”

“The love that people like Huspuppi have shown me, if I had gotten it from a church, if the church stood by me at my trying times, would I have answered Huspuppi when he said there was a cab to come to take me to where he was?”

U-turn

Daddy Freeze’s latest remark appears to be a deviation from his June 2020 statement wherein he claimed he never knew Hushpuppi to be a criminal but a social media influencer and that if he knew, he would not have hung out with him.

PREMIUM TIMES reported Daddy Freeze’s statement shortly after he came under intense criticism for promoting Hushpuppi on his (Daddy Freeze’s) YouTube page in June 2020.

At the time, Daddy Freeze’s fans argued that he was simply cashing in on Hushpuppi’s soaring popularity and social media influence.

They also said Daddy Freeze’s visit to Hushpuppi’s mansion afforded him the perfect opportunity to increase his (Daddy Freeze’s)/YouTube rating and subscribers.

They also said because very little or nothing was known about Hushpuppi’s palatial mansion and lifestyle at the time, the visit was justified.

On Saturday, Daddy Freeze described Hushpuppi as “a lovely, warm person” who showed him love at a point in his life where he said he was “surrounded by wickedness from the church.”

“We have built a church of God that has become a house of Satan. I’m not in any way supporting fraud. If I saw Huspuppi tomorrow, I would tell him what you did is nonsense,” he said.

Background

Since the recent announcement by the FBI that it was seeking Nigerian police officer Abba Kyari’s arrest over allegations that he abetted a $1.1 million transnational cyber-fraud initiated by Hushpuppi, Daddy Freeze has addressed controversial topics in a series of Instagram Live.

In a recent episode, he featured controversial Nigerian Instagram celebrity, Mompha, who was named in a N157 million fraud charge filed against a popular auto dealer, Sarumi Babafemi, alias 606, in February.

Mompha has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

Nonetheless, some Nigerians on social media have continued to reference Daddy Freeze’s 2019 visit to Hushpuppi’s home in Dubai saying it was only a matter of time before the FBI came after the controversial broadcaster.