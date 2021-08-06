President Muhammadu Buhari expresses sadness on the passing of Dominic Oneya, a retired brigadier-general, saying Nigeria will never forget his excellent leadership as a military commander and sports administrator.
“Nigeria mourns at the unfortunate demise of General Oneya, former Military Governor of Benue and Kano States. We remember his outstanding services to the nation through his career in the army and his one-time presidency of the Nigerian Football Federation, NFF. May the Almighty repose his soul,” says the President.
President Buhari extends the nation’s condolences to the family of the deceased general, the Agbarho community in Ughelli North, of which he was always proud and to the government and people of Delta State over the irreparable loss.
Garba Shehu
Senior Special Assistant to the President
(Media & Publicity)
