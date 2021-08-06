ADVERTISEMENT

Shortly before the Eid-el-Kabir festival celebration in July, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) in Nigeria published a report announcing that an estimated 8.7 million people in North-east Nigeria would need some form of humanitarian assistance in 2021.

The report added that about 6.4 million of this figure are targeted to receive aid as part of the UN and partners’ humanitarian response plan. But it said that as of June 17, the plan was less than 20 per cent funded.

It was in response to similar challenges, among other reasons, that a Malaysian charity organisation, Yayasan Budi Ihsan Malaysia (YBIM), instituted a humanitarian intervention programme for the underprivileged families during Eid-el-Kabir festival in the country in 2021.

A Nigeria-based humanitarian group- As-Safa Educational Foundation, has, therefore, commended YBIM for what it described as its support towards lifting poor Nigerian Muslim homes during the just concluded festival.

The group, in an appreciation message to the charity organisation, and signed by the secretary of the celebration committee, Salami Mutiu, a PhD holder and lecturer in a Malaysian university, said a total of 4,000 heads of cattle and 2,000 goats were shared to the underprivileged communities across 15 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to mark the celebration in July.

The statement added that the humanitarian programme is part of its contributions towards extending the joy of the festival to more homes.

The group noted that due to various reasons including insecurity and the accompanying economic challenges, many families in the country are unable to feed without assistance.

The statement added that it is in fulfilment of the teachings of Islam to give the havenots that the intervention was introduced and thanked the donor for sustaining the programme.

The statement reads in part: “With the blessings of Allah SWT. We are very thankful to Yayasan Budi Ihsan Malaysia for being able to organise this meaningful, humanitarian, yearly Kembara Qurban (sacrificial programme) in celebration of Eid-ul-Adha.

“This year, 4,000 heads of cows, and 2,000 goats were slaughtered in. The meat was distributed to about 1.1 million Muslim families in Nigeria across Borno, Bauchi, Taraba, Gombe, Kaduna, Abuja, Kwara, Osun, Oyo, Ogun, Ekiti and Lagos States.

“This year marks the second year running we collaborated with As-Safa Educational Foundation in Nigeria based on its sincerity, trustworthiness and honesty in helping to reach the needy and underprivileged Muslims living in hardship especially the underprivileged orphans and the homeless. We really hope and pray to Allah SWT that this program will continue in many more years to come.”

The group said the intervention would also further foster ties between Nigeria and the Asian country.

“Our sincere gratitude and utmost appreciation to the founder of YBIM, Dato Rosli Atan, for his immense support and contributions. We pray that only Allah the Almighty and Merciful would reward him abundantly,” the statement said.