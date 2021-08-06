ADVERTISEMENT

The Jigawa State Government has diverted traffic from the highway linking the state and Kano with North-east Nigeria over concerns over the state of a major bridge following heavy downpours.

The bridge in Gwaram Local Government Area of Jigawa is on the highway that links the state to Bauchi, Gombe and Taraba States.

Jigawa State Governor, Muhammad Badaru, in a statement on Friday by his spokesperson, Habibu Kila, urged commuters to use alternative routes to allow the government work on the bridge.

Mr Kila directed heavy duty trucks to use the Gwaram-Kari highway that also links the states, until work is completed on the bridge.

Also, Tonnous Finianos, the site engineer for Alren Construction company that is working on the portion of the road, told reporters that a flood disaster on Saturday was responsible for the near-collapse of the bridge.

Mr Finianos said the flood on Saturday nearly submerged the 40-year-old bridge.

“We are working on a temporary solution to prevent the bridge from total collapse. But as more motorists are passing through, the vibrations will lead to the collapse of the bridge sooner,” the engineer said