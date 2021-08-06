ADVERTISEMENT

A Nigerian woman accused of killing her lover and absconding with his Mercedes Benz car and N2.9 million has been arrested by the police.

The incident happened on Wednesday in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, Nigeria’s South-south region.

The police identified the victim as Chikoka Emeka, 36, and the suspected killer as Lorretta Anoh.

The people around the neighbourhood said both were lovers and that Ms Anoh had spent the night in the victim’s house.

A police spokesperson in Akwa Ibom, Odiko MacDon, said in a statement on Thursday that Mr Emeka was found dead, with a cut on his head, in his apartment in Uyo.

The victim’s black 4Matic Mercedes Benz car with Reg. No. EKY 694 GP was stolen from the house.

“Operatives painstakingly trailed and arrested the principal suspect, one Lorretta Anoh who was last seen entering the apartment of the deceased on the 3/8/2021.

“An instant search on the suspect led to the recovery of the sum of two million, nine hundred and forty-three thousand, two hundred and fifty Naira (N2,943,250.00) which she confessed to have stolen from the victim.

“The suspect at the point of arrest was making arrangements to change the ownership of the 4Matic car of the deceased to her personal property,” said Mr MacDon, a superintendent of police.

The spokesperson said the Commissioner of Police in Akwa Ibom, Andrew Amiengheme, has ordered that the case be transferred from a divisional police station to the State Criminal Investigation Department.

Mr Amiengheme advised members of the public to be vigilant and be careful of the company they keep.