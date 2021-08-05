ADVERTISEMENT

The dearth of guidance and counselling units in secondary schools across many states in the country has caught the attention of a charity organisation, Kick Against Child Abuse (KACA).

The group noted with dismay the dying practice of setting up counselling units in secondary schools, saying the development has killed many talents in the young ones, and that many students, who are overwhelmed by both physical and emotional problems, have been lost to their problems.

The group’s director, Jerry Ihesekhien, said this during an awareness campaign and career talk organised by the group at Abule Egba High School, Lagos.

Apart from speaking to the students on subjects of child abuse, career development and innovations, the group also paid a visit to the school’s guidance and counselling department.

The director urged both the federal and state governments to make the revitalisation of the unit a priority and necessity, saying counsellors must be readily available for all government schools.

Mr Ihesekhien said; “Governments at all levels have always looked down on the need for guidance and counselling in schools. But this must change.”

Donation

As part of its support for the school, the charity organisation also donated the sum of N150,000 to the counselling unit.

Also speaking, a trustee of the organisation, Stephen Eigbhokan, said the counselling units, if well managed, will help children who may be facing abuse.

“The importance of counselling in secondary schools is seriously overlooked but it is a vital component in helping students during their adolescent and teenage years.

“Many of these children are in abusive situations, within their homes, community and even in the schools, such as bullying. So talking to a counsellor may in many cases help the students air out those sufferings and save them from the torment they are being put through,” he said.

Applause

The school’s counsellor, Yinka Adegboyega, who appreciated the organisation for the donation, thanked the group for speaking out on the importance of counselling in schools.

“We are grateful that an NGO is finally speaking out on the need for funding for guidance and counseling in schools. We hope more agencies will follow this example. There is a need to empower students with the knowledge to enjoy a proper life and help them maintain the right mindset to learn,” Ms Adegboyega said.

KACA, which partners an entertainment company, Jamika Entertainment, to create projects that support counselling departments in secondary schools, called out on other charities, companies and agencies to support the mission of funding and donating to schools as a way of mitigating against the rise of child abuse in the country.