The remains of Elizabeth Wilson, wife of renowned journalism teacher, Desmond Wilson, will be buried Friday.

Mr Wilson is a retired communication lecturer at the University of Uyo. He married his late wife in 1978.

According to the details of the funeral arrangements, a vigil mass will be held Thursday at St. Patrick Parish, Afaha Inang, Uyo Local Government Area by 6 p.m. A funeral mass is slated for Friday at St. Gregory Parish, Eket Local Government Area.

Mrs Wilson, a retired deputy registrar, was born in November 1955. She bagged a Bachelor of Arts (Education) degree in 1994 and an M.Ed in 2000. She retired from service in 2020 at the age 65.

Ini-Abasi Wilson, a son to the deceased, said his mother’s death came as a shock to the family and that she will be greatly missed.

“The mistake I made is that at a point, I thought you were immortal because I saw you like a god. I never really realised that you could die somewhere.

“This is a very big lesson. I wasn’t prepared for this. Rest nicely mommy, you know that my love for you is eternal. We shall definitely see face to face again so that we have that our discussion. Love you,” he wrote.

Mrs Wilson died in June 2021. She will be buried in her hometown, Eket.