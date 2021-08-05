ADVERTISEMENT

At least 35 graduates at the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) camp in Sagamu, Ogun State, have tested positive for COVID-19, Commissioner for Health, Tomi Coker, has said.

While addressing journalists in Abeokuta Thursday, the commissioner expressed worries about the upsurge of the third wave of Coronavirus in the state.

“The number of NYSC members that have tested positive is 35. Some are on home management, while some are in the isolation centre,” she said.

Ogun State has continued to record increased cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of August, with about seven to 16 cases per day, the commissioner noted.

So far, 57 persons have died of COVID-19 in the state.

“Ogun State has continued to record a rise in the number of Coronavirus cases with a six-fold increase in admissions into isolation centres compared to what was recorded two months earlier,” Mrs Coker said.

“In June, there were only two cases, while in July, we recorded a sharp rise to 96 cases.

“The first three days in August has also seen a rise in positivity rate of 14.6 per cent.

“The isolation ward at the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital, which had only two admissions in June, currently has 12 persons on admission.

“The isolation ward at Ikenne has 35 admissions, with 71 on home management.

“Death toll had remained relatively static at 50 till July 15, after which we recorded seven deaths in the last two weeks.

“In the last one week, there has been a sharp rise in new cases from seven per day to 16 per day,’’ Mrs Coker said.

The commissioner expressed worry that only a little fraction of the state’s population had been vaccinated.

She urged residents to embrace vaccination, saying, “our observation so far is that all mortalities are unvaccinated.”

A corps member, who does not want his name in print, noted that he has been living in fear since he got the “bad news.”

“I have been in this camp in the last few days in fear. I don’t know what to do; if only NYSC will allow me (to) leave this place without any penalty, I will be more than glad to leave this camp immediately.

“Despite this bad news of COVID-19 in our camp, people still don’t use their face masks, and that is my greatest fear at the moment.”