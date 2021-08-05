ADVERTISEMENT

At least 35 graduates at the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) camp in Sagamu, Ogun State, have tested positive for COVID-19, Commissioner for Health, Tomi Coker, has said.

While addressing journalists in Abeokuta Thursday, the commissioner expressed worries about the upsurge of the third wave of Coronavirus in the state.

“The number of NYSC members that have tested positive is 35. Some are on home management, while some are in the isolation centre,” she said.

Ogun State has continued to record increased cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of August, with about seven to 16 cases per day, the commissioner noted.

So far, 57 persons have died of COVID-19 in the state.

A corps member, who does not want his name in print, noted that he has been living in fear since he got the “bad news.”

“I have been in this camp in the last few days in fear, I don’t know what to do, if only NYSC will allow me (to) leave this place without any penalty, I will be more than glad to leave this camp immediately.

“Despite this bad news of COVID-19 in our camp, people still don’t use their face mask and that is my greatest fear at the moment.”