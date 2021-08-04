President Muhammadu Buhari felicitates with Founder/Chairman of BUA Group and Chairman France-Nigeria Business Council, Abdul Samad Rabiu, on the occasion of his 61st birthday.
The President extols the business mogul and extraordinary philanthropist for his leadership and compassion through the proactive protective measures against COVID-19 he helped to put in place, including social protection for the poor and needy at a time when a lot of families are struggling to cope with the effects of the pandemic.
The President thanks Mr Rabiu for complementing government efforts at job creation, poverty reduction and economic stability through his diverse investments spanning key business sectors of the Nigerian economy.
ALSO READ: Ubon Udoh appointed Managing Director of Abdul Samad Rabiu Initiative’s Africa Fund
President Buhari prays God almighty to sustain the celebrant with long life and happiness.
Garba Shehu
Senior Special Assistant to the President
(Media & Publicity)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...
JOIN THE CONVERSATION