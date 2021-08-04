ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari felicitates with Founder/Chairman of BUA Group and Chairman France-Nigeria Business Council, Abdul Samad Rabiu, on the occasion of his 61st birthday.

The President extols the business mogul and extraordinary philanthropist for his leadership and compassion through the proactive protective measures against COVID-19 he helped to put in place, including social protection for the poor and needy at a time when a lot of families are struggling to cope with the effects of the pandemic.

The President thanks Mr Rabiu for complementing government efforts at job creation, poverty reduction and economic stability through his diverse investments spanning key business sectors of the Nigerian economy.

President Buhari prays God almighty to sustain the celebrant with long life and happiness.

Garba Shehu

Senior Special Assistant to the President

(Media & Publicity)