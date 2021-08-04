ADVERTISEMENT

A member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees, Joy Emordi, has joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), barely a day after the resignation of seven members of the National Working Committee (NWC) from their positions.

Ms Emordi, a former senator for Anambra North, was among the members of the PDP BoT, who resigned on Tuesday over discontentment with the Uche Secondus-led NWC of the party.

PREMIUM TIMES has identified the Deputy National Legal Adviser of the party, Ahmed Bello; Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Diran Odeyemi; Deputy National Organising Secretary, Hassan Yakubu; Deputy National Financial Secretary, Irona Alphonsus; Deputy National Auditor, Divine Arong; and Deputy National Women Leader, Hadizat Umoru among the resigned NWC members.

The new development has further deepened the crisis in the main opposition as the 14 governors in the party hold different opinions about Mr Secondus ability to lead it.

The spokesperson to the APC interim National Chairman and the governor of Yobe State, Mamman Mohammed, in a statement on Wednesday, confirmed the exit of Ms Emordi from the PDP to the ruling party.

In her remarks as contained in a statement, Ms Emordi said she dumped her former party on the conviction that the “future of a prosperous and united Nigeria lies in the APC”, whose leadership she also described as sincere and genuine in its commitment to a united Nigeria.

“l assure the party of my loyalty and support and to work for the success of the party.

“The APC led federal government is working for the South East and this is attracting more PDP members into APC,” Mr Mohammed quoted the former PDP BoT saying.

Also in his remarks, Governor Mala Buni, whose position as the APC interim chairman was recently challenged by some leaders of his party, said he was delighted about the decision of Ms Emordi and other politicians from the South East to join the ruling party.

He acknowledged the defection as a strong move to have to national cohesion.

“There is a need for us to join hands for the political stability and national unity of our dear country.

“The South-east is a strong political block and very crucial to the unity of the country. This will, no doubt, add to national cohesion,” the APC interim chairman said.

PREMIUM TIMES could not ascertain if any of the PDP NWC members has shown interest to join the APC or any other party as at the time of this report.