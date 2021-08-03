ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari rejoices with Godwin Emefiele, Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria, as he turns 60 August 4, 2021.

The president appreciates the economist/banker for his patriotic service to the country at a time of stiff economic challenges, praying that his efforts will yield positive dividends for the generality of Nigerians to reap from.

President Buhari equally wishes the CBN Governor good health and greater service to fatherland.

Text of the letter below:

“It gives me great pleasure to rejoice with you on the occasion of your Diamond Jubilee. Kindly accept the felicitations of myself, family and Nigerians at this auspicious milestone.

“As Governor of Nigeria’s Apex Bank, you have rendered selfless service to your country at a most challenging period of our economic development, and I salute your commitment, passion and doggedness. As you continue to build on these achievements, it is my hope that your efforts translate to more positive results on the nation’s economy for improved living standards we envisage for our people.

“While using this medium to pray Almighty God to bless you with many more years in good health and service to your fatherland, please accept my best wishes and personal regards.”