ADVERTISEMENT

The Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative (ASR Africa) on Friday, donated multimillion Naira state-of-art equipment and a fully equipped emergency ambulance to the Paediatric Unit of the Gwarimpa General Hospital, Abuja as part of its Health Systems Support Initiative.

ASR Africa also announced that it was adopting the Neonatal Unit of the hospital under this initiative as well as providing N500,000 towards a fund being setup to assist indigent patients in accessing quality healthcare at the hospital.

These will be in addition to undertaking other refurbishments of the unit.

While presenting the ambulance and Health Systems Support Grant to the management of the hospital in Abuja, the Managing Director of ASR Africa, Ubon Udoh, stated that this project was very dear to the founder of ASR Africa, Abdul Samad Rabiu who is also Chairman of BUA Group.

According to Mr Udoh, “The initiative to support the Paediatric Unit of the Hospital is a practical example of the commitment to social development by BUA Group as an organisation, and Alhaji Abdul Samad Rabiu as an individual. It is a practical show of his commitment to continue to provide sustainable solutions to development problems across the continent – especially those that impact women and children.”

“We are donating medical equipment to the neonatal unit worth over N60 million. We have taken a tour of the facilities and we are replacing all the equipment in the neonatal unit. We are also replacing some of the other equipment required in the broader paediatric unit. We also know that the hospital serves a huge population and there are a lot of indigent patients that come here.

“So, part of the discussion we are having is to open a small fund where indigent patients can be catered for. We will work with the hospital’s social welfare team to provide ASR Africa with those who can be screened, whilst developing criteria for selecting beneficiaries.”

In his remarks, the Chief Medical Director of Gwarimpa General Hospital, Isyaku Musa, thanked Mr Samad Rabiu, for the gesture which according to him “is worthy of emulation and assured that the equipment will be taken care of and put to good use.”

He also said the equipment will improve the quality of healthcare delivery in the hospital.

ABOUT ASR AFRICA

The brainchild of African Industrialist, Philanthropist and Chairman of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, the Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative (ASR Africa) was established in 2021 to provide sustainable, impact-based homegrown solutions to developmental issues affecting health, Education and Social Development within Africa.