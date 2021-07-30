ADVERTISEMENT

The police have arrested five men for allegedly sodomising a 17-year old boy in Katsina State.

The police spokesperson in the state, Gambo Isa, while parading the suspects at the command headquarters on Friday afternoon, said they serially raped the boy in different locations in the Katsina metropolis.

“One of the accused threatened to slaughter the boy if he dared say anything to anybody on the act,” Mr Isa said.

In another development, the police also arrested the wife of a suspected gun runner and bandit in the state, Nura Murnai.

Mr Isa said his wife, Aisha, was arrested while boarding an Okada after returning from Kaduna where she allegedly collected money from her husband’s “business partner.”

The police spokesperson said after N2,400,000 was found in her bag, she confessed to be the one running errand for her husband.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that Mr Murnai is one of the most wanted bandits and gun runners in the state.