ADVERTISEMENT

TERRORISM: LET JUDICIAL PROCESS RUN ITS COURSE, PRESIDENT BUHARI, PM BORIS JOHNSON AGREE AT BILATERAL MEETING

President Muhammadu Buhari and Prime Minister Boris Johnson of Britain Thursday appraised the war against different forms of terrorism in Nigeria, and agreed that the judicial process be allowed to run its course.

Holding bilateral talks at the sidelines of the Global Education Summit in London, the two leaders said it was important that the judicial process runs without interference, no matter who was involved.

President Buhari briefed the Prime Minister on Nigeria’s power needs and efforts being made, as well as initiatives geared at achieving food security.

He also reviewed the security situation in the different regions of the country, while PM Johnson pledged Britain’s preparedness to lend a helping hand.

“We are available to help,” he said.

The two leaders equally discussed how to increase trade between the two countries, develop solar and wind power, leadership of the Commonwealth going forward and other matters of mutual interest.

Femi Adesina

Special Adviser to the President

(Media and Publicity)

July 29, 2021