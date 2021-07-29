It was a solemn evening as family and friends gathered to pay their last respect to the Super TV boss, Michael Usifo Ataga, at the service of songs held in his honour on Thursday in Victoria Island, Lagos.

The service of songs is part of a two-day funeral ceremony arranged for the deceased.

Mr Ataga was killed in the Lekki area of the state, a few days to his 50th birthday.

Following his death, the Lagos State Police Command arrested a 21-year-old undergraduate of the University of Lagos, Chidinma Ojukwu, for allegedly killing Mr Ataga.

The suspect confessed to fatally stabbing the father of two.

Tributes

The mother of the deceased, Sylvia Ataga, in her tribute said her son died an undeserved death.

“God knows he did not deserve what those people did to him. My heart bleeds to him anytime I remember. He was generous to a fault,” she said.

“It took death for me to know how loved he was. He has been robbed of the joy of seeing a project he spent seven years working on.

“He has been denied the joy of seeing his children grow up, go to the university, get married and make him a grandfather. These are the wishes of every parent. His love for his children cannot be quantified. No way!”

Mrs Ataga said her son was so caring that she would hesitate to tell him when “she was not feeling too well.”

“He would either hop on the next plane or send me funds to go and see the doctor. And monitor me for days. My pain is that I could not monitor him in his last days,” she said.

His wife, Brenda Ataga, in her farewell speech said news of his demise was heartbreaking.

“Finding out of your demise was the worst news imaginable. My mind had raced through all the possibilities of where you were and what could have happened but death, death wasn’t an option,” she said.

“The girls and I were looking forward to seeing you, to celebrate your milestone. I had imagined how surprised you would be when you walked in to see a place set up for you. I had imagined the infectious smile.

“Now I’m yet to comprehend the stark reality that your life was cut short in your prime, at a renaissance of all you had toiled for. I’m lost for words…”

Mr Ataga’s brother-in-law, Chuks Ezeokafor, who joined the event virtually described him as a curious and inquisitive person.

“He chased after knowledge, he ran after things that made him a better person,” he said.

“He cared about people and he chased his dreams, that’s an unmatchable legacy.

Isi Ataga, Adesua Ezeokafor, Ezehi Ataga, Jenifer Abusime, Obehi Iyamabo read the five bible lessons in his honour.

His friends and cousins, Brume Okoloko, Okoedo Adomi, Rotimi Albert, Amiuki Garrick also a paid tribute to him.

His brother, Isi Ataga, in an emotional vote of thanks said his brother’s image was “tarnished on social media.”

He added that “their lives have been forever changed” by his death.

The event was also attended by the Nigerian writer, Chimanmanda Adichie.