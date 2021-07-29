ADVERTISEMENT

A former member of the Jigawa State House of Assembly, Haladu Bako, has been kidnapped.

Mr Bako was kidnapped on Wednesday night while travelling from Kano to Jigawa State, Mansur Ahmed, the media aide to former Jigawa governor, Sule Lamido, said.

Mr Ahmed noted that Mr Bako represented Auyo local government area in the state assembly from 2007 to 2015.

Mr Bako, a chieftain of the People Democratic Party (PDP) in Jigawa, also contested for but again lost the seat in 2019.

PREMIUM TIMES contacted Lawan Adam, the police spokesperson in Jigawa, but he said “I am yet to be briefed on the incident.”

Kidnapping for ransom is rare in Jigawa.

However, analysts have warned that the recent deteriorating insecurity in the troubled Northwest region may ignite the phenomenon in the state.