The paramount ruler of Jaba in Kaduna State, Danladi Maude, who was abducted in Nasarawa State, has regained freedom.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the traditional ruler was abducted at his farm in the neighbouring Nasarawa State on Monday.

According to a report by Daily Trust newspaper, a palace source on Wednesday said the monarch was released around 9:30 p.m.

However, it was not immediately ascertained whether a ransom was paid for his release, as is usually done in such cases.

The Kaduna State Government has a policy against negotiation with kidnappers and payment of ransoms. But family members of victims are usually forced to pay ransom to save the victims.

The octogenarian traditional ruler was in his palace on Wednesday night with jubilant members of his family and palace officials.

The abduction of the Kpop Ham of Jaba came barely three weeks after the Emir of Kajuru, Alhassan Adamu, was released by kidnappers.

Both Kajuru and Jaba are in the troubled southern senatorial distinct of the state where over 100 students of Bethel Baptist Secondary School were recently kidnapped.