President Muhammadu Buhari has pledged to increase the budget for the education sector by as much as 50 per cent over the next two years.

The Nigerian leader stated this at the ongoing Global Education Summit in London, United Kingdom, on Wednesday.

In a document titled : Heads Of State Call To Action On Education Financing Ahead Of The Global Education Summit, signed as a form of commitment at the on-going Summit in London, United Kingdom, the president stated:

“We commit to progressively increase our annual domestic education expenditure by 50 per cent over the next two years and up to 100% by 2025 beyond the 20 per cent global benchmark.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the summit is being co-hosted by the Prime Minister of UK Boris Johnson and the President of Kenya Uhuru Kenyatta.

It seeks to give opportunity for leaders to make five-year pledges to support GPE’s work to help transform education system in up to 90 countries and territories.

NAN reports that Heads of State from the GPE partner countries including Mr Buhari are expected to brainstorm on the way forward for transforming education.

The leaders would also be deliberating on innovative solutions and global commitment to new ways of working to address core challenges to gender equality and transforming education for girls.

Other African leaders expected to participate fully in the summit include: Presidents Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana; Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya; Lazarus Chakwera of Malawi and Faure Gnassingbé of Togo.

(NAN)