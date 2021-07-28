ADVERTISEMENT

A nongovernmental organisation, Adopt A Goal for Development Initiative, has issued a 14-day ultimatum to the Nigerian Communications Commission to retract the statement made to the House of Representatives which downplayed Nigeria’s capacity to transmit election results electronically.

The group said testimonials made by two officials of the commission – which informed why federal lawmakers voted against the electronic transmission of election results in the just passed electoral bill – amounted to “gross misrepresentation” of paragraph 3, page 21 of the 2020 data report from the Nigeria National BroadBand Plan.

“Furthermore, your statement made under oath contradicts the 2021 Statistics of 3G coverage report of MTN Nigeria LTD, a major telecommunication company in Nigeria, which pegs its 3G coverage to 80.4% of the Nigeria population, as disclosed at its Annual General Meeting on 7th of June 2021,” the group added.

The report, signed by President Muhammadu Buhari, the group said, “puts 3G Coverage at 75% and 2G Coverage at more than 89% of Nigeria Population.”

The duo of Adeleke Adewolu and Ubale Maska, officials of the NCC, had told the House of Representatives that “Nigeria has only 50.3 per cent 3G internet coverage of polling units in Nigeria for the transmission of election results.”

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) countered the officials saying that the officials lied and downplayed the capacity to transmit election results electronically it had built since 2018.

PREMIUM TIMES also reviewed documents that showed that the NCC deceived and misled Nigerians by its submission.

A statement signed by the group’s executive director, Ariyo-Dare Atoye, said the NCC’s action “was a deliberate attempt to misinform the Nigerian public.”

A letter the group’s attorney, Opatola Victor, wrote to the NCC, which was acknowledged by the commission Tuesday, demanded the retraction of the NCC’s “statement at the House of Representatives to the effect that Nigeria has only 50.3% 3G coverage and a public apology letter to be issued to Nigerians, published in a National Daily of widespread coverage.”

“While looking forward to your compliance with the simple demand of this letter, be further advised that we have our client’s further instruction to activate all known legal (processes) against you and or your representatives, should you fail to comply with the demands of this letter within 14 (Fourteen) days.”