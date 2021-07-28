ADVERTISEMENT

The police in Ogun State have arrested an 18-year-old boy for allegedly killing a sex worker at Ilupeju community, Oke-Aregba in Abeokuta.

The suspect, Jamiu Malomo, was arrested last Thursday at about 11:45 p.m., while he was trying to seal a deal with another sex worker, the police said.

Abimbola Oyeyemi, the police spokesperson, said police operatives earlier received a report on July 18 that a 28-year-old sex worker was found dead at a mountain in the community.

“The suspect was arrested following a report lodged at Adatan divisional headquarters by the chairman, Ilupeju community, Oke-Aregba Abeokuta thatthey woke up in the morning of Sunday, 18th of July 2021 to discover a lifeless body of a young lady, who was stabbed to death on a rock in the area, with a knife soaked with blood beside her,” Mr Oyeyemi said.

The deceased was identified as Azeezat Akande.

Mr Oyeyemi, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, said upon the report, the Divisional Police Officer of Adatan division, Abiodun Salau, and his detectives moved to the scene from where the corpse was moved to state hospital Ijaye mortuary.

The police team embarked on intelligence and forensic investigations to unravel the mystery behind the gruesome murder of the deceased, the official said.

“Their efforts paid off, when they received an information that the person who was seen last with the deceased has been sighted at about 11:45 pm of Thursday 22nd of July 2021, at 380 bar panseke area of Abeokuta, where he was trying to pick another runsgirl. The detectives quickly moved in there and got him arrested.”

Mr Oyeyemi said the suspect, who just released from prison custody in June, confessed to killing the deceased.

“According to him, he picked the deceased from panseke and took her home for sexual pleasure. After having carnal knowledge of the victim, the victim demanded for the N10,000 which was their agreement, but he refused to give her because he had only eight thousand naira with him.

“This led to hot argument between them, he then gave his phone to the deceased to hold and wait for him on the road to go and bring the money for her. While the deceased was waiting, the suspect came back with a knife unknown to the victim and he stabbed her deeply on her neck resulting to the instant death of the deceased,” the statement reads.

Mr Oyeyemi said the police commissioner, Edward Awolowo, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to homicide section of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for discreet investigation.

The suspect will be charged to court upon completion of police investigation.