The Zamfara State House of Assembly has given the Deputy Governor, Mahdi Aliyu, a 48-hour ultimatum to appear before it and defend himself over alleged misconduct.

The lawmakers gave the ultimatum at their plenary on Tuesday presided over by the speaker Nasiru Magarya.

The lawmakers accused Mr Aliyu of lack of empathy for the people of Zamfara holding political political rally on July 10 amid reports of killings by bandits in Maradun LGA of the state.

This is coming barely a month after the deputy governor refused to join the All Progressive Congress (APC) with Governor Bello Matawalle, who dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on June 29.

Mr Matawalle had also warned that he would not tolerate a disrespect from his deputy in the wake of the controversial rally.

Following an initial indication of a plan by the lawmakers to remove Mr Aliu, the Federal High Court, Abuja on July 19 restrained the state House of Assembly and the Chief Judge of the state from taking steps to impeach him.

The court gave the restraining order following a motion ex-parte moved on his behalf by the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP).

The 48-hour ultimatum on Tuesday followed a motion moved by Nasiru Bello, a member from Bungudu, for the deputy governor to be invited to explain why he held the political rally.

Mr Bello’s motion was seconded by Shafi’u Dama-Wanke, the member representing Gusau II constituency. Mr Bello said the deputy governor had been summoned to appear before the House but had not responded.

“There is the compelling need for the House to still respect the exalted office of the Deputy Governor and give him additional timeframe of 48 hours that’s Thursday 29th July 2021 for him to respond,” Mr Bello said, according to a statement by the assembly’s spokesperson, Mustapha Jafaru.

“After careful observation of the request by Mr Bello, the speaker, Nasiru Magarya, referred to his colleagues on whether they agreed to extend 48 hours ultimatum to the Deputy Governor to appear before the House? The members unanimously agreed through a voice vote,” the statement said.