The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says it recorded 108 accidents during the 2020 ‘Eid el-Kabir special operations’ nationwide.

The corps said it recorded 123 accidents during the 2019 Eid el-Kabir, representing 12 per cent decrease.

The Corps Public Education Officer, Assistant Corps Marshal, Bisi Kazeem, said this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

Me Kazeem said that 6,055 offenders were arrested for committing 7,609 offences between July 16 and July 25, the period the operations lasted.

He revealed that due to the need to ensure compliance with established traffic laws, the corps marshal had directed commanding officers across all formations to mandate patrol operatives.

This he said was to intensify efforts in clamping down on aggressive drivers whose recklessness often contribute to road traffic crashes.

“In compliance with that directive, the corps operatives covered 1,575 routes, impounded 3,191 vehicles representing two per cent increase in impoundment.

“The operatives also apprehended 6,055 offenders as against 5,529 offenders in 2019, representing 10 per cent increase; for committing 7,609 offences as against 6,177 offences in the same period in 2019 which represents 23 per cent increase,” he said.

Mr Kazeem said the establishment of station offices in the 774 local government areas accounted for the success recorded.

He said there was also intensified public enlightenment and sensitisation campaigns held nationwide in collaboration with key stakeholders in the road transportation sector and effective patrol operations.

Mr Kazeem quoted the Corps Marshal, FRSC, Boboye Oyeyemi, as saying that the Corps now had a wider coverage due to the establishment of more FRSC commands.

Mr Oyeyemi said that outposts, roadside clinics and Zebra points that were hitherto not thoroughly covered were included.

He also revealed that the comparison made with year 2019 period was due to the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 which halted conventional operations.

Mr Oyeyemi further stated that the reduction both in accidents during the period in review was a combination of aggressive enforcement and public enlightenment.

He added that the achievement was also broadened through the establishment of the National Traffic Radio 107.1 FM which was yielding results.

Mr Oyeyemi said the tempo in the operational and advocacy front would be sustained to ensure continuous decrease in number of road crashes, persons involved and killed.

According to him, the corps will keep on advancing steadily towards the realisation of its corporate mandate of creating a safer motoring environment and eradicating RTC on our roads.

“This tempo will surely be sustained as all efforts have been adequately put in place to make the roads safer for all, ” he said.

The FRSC boss called on the public to assist the corps by reporting any form of obstruction or emergency on the road to the spokesperson through the FRSC Toll Free numbers 122.

“Or tune into the National Traffic Radio 107.1FM to report same or any other contravention seen on the road.

“The Station can also be reached through its social media handles as follows; WHATSAPP 08052997848, FACEBOOK TRAFFICRADIO 1, INSTAGRAM TRAFFICRADIO 1.

“Or Call the following numbers; GLO 08052998090, MTN 09067000015, and SMS on GLO 08052998012 and the FRSC toll free emergency line 122, ” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the corps marshal had earlier directed that the 2021 Sallah special patrol operations should be made to cover 45 corridors.(NAN).