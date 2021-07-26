ADVERTISEMENT

The Police in Enugu State have began investigation on the attack on three persons by unidentified gunmen in Opanda village in Nimbo, Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of the state.

The Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Mohammed Aliyu, gave the order in a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Daniel Ndukwe, in Enugu on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that unidentified hoodlums in the early hours of Monday attacked Nimbo and seriously injured three men with machetes.

The commissioner also directed the unraveling of the circumstances surrounding the incident and asked that the the perpetrators be arrested.

Mr Aliyu said that there would be no stone left unturned in the investigation.

“Following information received at Nimbo Police Division in the early hours of today, July 26, alleging that yet-to-be identified hoodlums attacked some persons in a location at Opanda village in Nimbo Community of Uzo-Uwani LGA.

“Police operatives attached to the Division raced to the scene and found three young men with degrees of machete cuts.

“They were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where they are responding to treatment,” he said.

The police spokesman said that the commissioner also called on residents of the area to remain calm and law abiding.

“The residents should assist the police with useful information to get to the root of the matter and fully apprehend the hoodlums,’’ he added.

(NAN)