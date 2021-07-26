ADVERTISEMENT

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it has recorded over a million registrants since it commenced online voter registration.

The exercise, which officially started on 28 June, clocked a month on Monday as the commission revealed it now has 1,006,661 registrants.

According to the INEC spokesperson, Festus Okoye, the commission has also kicked off the physical or in-person registration in its 811 offices across Nigeria.

“The exact locations of the designated centres have already been uploaded to our website and social media platforms. For further details, citizens are encouraged to contact our state offices through the dedicated telephone numbers provided in the uploaded publication.

“Nigerians who pre-registered online can now complete their registration at those centres based on scheduled appointments. In addition, other Nigerians who prefer to register physically/in-person can now do so at those centres,” Mr Okoye said in a statement in Abuja.

He added that both the online and physical registration by the INEC will continue until the suspension of the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise on 30 June, 2022.

This, the commission’s spokesperson said, will help to clean up the data and compile the voters’ register for the 2023 General Election.

Youth account for 73.5 per cent

As revealed in the INEC data available to PREMIUM TIMES, not less than 740,063 of the recorded registrants are Nigerian youth between the ages of 18 and 34. This translates to 73.5% of the total figures recorded by the electoral body in the last four weeks.

The people between the ages of 35 and 49 account for 278, 042 while elderly between the ages of 50 and 69 are 102,578.

Only 14,712 people in their 70s and above registered online for transfers, replacement of PVCs , among other things.

The INEC data also shows that 12,274 people with disabilities across all categories participated in the online exercise.

For the fourth week in a row, Osun recorded the highest number of PVC registrants as 259,450 persons from the state registered at the end of fourth week.

Edo and Anambra came far behind Osun with 98,286 and 65,014 registrants while 63,250 persons from Bayelsa registered through INEC online portal in the last four weeks.