ADVERTISEMENT

Armed bandits on Sunday raided Kukar Babangida community in Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina State, killing one person and injuring three others.

Residents said the bandits arrived at the community around 11 p.m., shooting sporadically as they conducted a house-to-house search for livestock and other valuables they could steal.

After their operation, the bandits took away about 300 livestock as well as motorcycles and clothes, many residents said, asking not to be named for security reasons.

“They came around 11p.m. and conducted a house-to-house search for livestock. They shot one man dead and injured three others. The deceased was buried Monday morning,” a source said.

The three injured victims are receiving treatment at health facilities around, he added.

ALSO READ: Bandits abduct N30 million ransom bearer for Niger Islamiyya school pupils

Kukar Babangida, located along the Katsina-Jibia road, was considered a safe place of refuge by many victims of attacks in far-flung Jibia communities.

The community was renamed after former military head of state, Ibrahim Babangida, when he reportedly stopped by and planted a tree in the community following an official trip to Katsina in the 1980s.

The known phone contact of police spokesperson in Katsina, Gambo Isah, did not connect Monday morning when the reporter tried to obtain police remarks on the development.