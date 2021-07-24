ADVERTISEMENT

The sixth season of Africa’s biggest reality Television show, Big Brother Naija, premieres on Saturday on DStv channel 198 and GOtv channel 29 at 7 p.m.

The live show would also simulcast on Africa Magic Showcase, Africa Magic Urban and Africa Magic Family.

The special double launch show would continue on Sunday at the same time with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu as the host.

Over the years, winners of the reality show have carted away millions of naira since the inaugural edition in 2006.

In the second season, the grand prize was N25 million and it was later increased to N45 million in the third edition.

The fourth season saw the winner, Mercy Eke, take home the N60 million among other perks.

The fan favourite, Laycon, who won season five, became N85 million richer.

This season, one lucky housemate would become N90 million richer when the show ends in 72 days time.

This season is expected to come with exciting surprises and twists.

PREMIUM TIMES will bring you live updates as the show premieres tonight.

