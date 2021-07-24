The police have arrested a 40-year old man, Ado Ubale, for allegedly raping an eight-year old girl in Sule-Tankarkar Local Government Area of Jigawa State.
The acting police spokesperson in the state, Lawan Adam, said on Saturday that Mr Ubale, a resident of Zuge village in the area, lured the minor into the bush and violated her.
The police said the suspect was arrested on July 18 following a complaint from Abdulhadi Lawan.
The police said the victim was taken to the Sexual Assault Referral Centre in the state capital, Dutse, for medical examination.
Following the complaint, the suspect was arrested immediately and taken into custody for investigation, the police spokesperson said.
He added that the police commissioner ordered the Criminal Investigation Department to take over the case.
